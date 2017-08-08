8 things to do in Cleveland before summer ends

CLEVELAND– It’s August, time for back-to-school shopping and getting the most out of every warm-weather day.

Feel like you haven’t taken advantage of all summer in Cleveland has to offer? Here’s a few ideas:

Browse the Cleveland Flea

The next Cleveland Flea is Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tyler Village. Admission is $1 for adults. Grab something to eat and check out more than 100 vendors selling handmade jewelry, original art and vintage finds.

Explore the Cleveland Cultural Gardens

Covering more than 70 acres with 28 different gardens, the Cleveland Cultural Gardens promotes peace and understanding. Wander fountains, sculptures and pillars, and relax.

Go to Edgewater Live

Aug. 10 is the last Edgewater Live of the season. The event starts at 4:30 p.m., and features food trucks and live music, all centered around the new Edgewater Beach House.

Grab eats/drinks from the Edgewater Beach House! 🍴The second-level open-air pavilion offers stunning views of lake & land. #EdgewaterLIVE pic.twitter.com/rWX0FGD2JC — Cleveland Metroparks (@clevemetroparks) August 3, 2017

Cheer on the Cleveland Indians

The Cleveland Indians lead the American League Central by three games and the starting pitchers have been on fire. The regular season ends for the Tribe on Oct. 1 so you have plenty of time to catch the action.

Take the kids to Memphis Kiddie Park

The Memphis Kiddie Park has been helping families make memories since 1952. With 11 rides, including a Ferris wheel and the Little Dipper coaster, it’s great for young kids.

Have lunch at Walnut Wednesday

The weekly gathering of food trucks on Perk Park continues through September. From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Wednesday, snag something to eat and enjoy the live music.

Enjoy an ice cream cone

There’s no shortage of great spots for ice cream in Cleveland. Honey Hut, Mitchell’s, Mason’s Creamery, Sweet Moses, Tremont Scoops and more!

Cookie dough or Oreos?

What is the best part of Cookie Monster ice cream? Thankfully we don't have to choose. pic.twitter.com/9dyg0A0eg0 — Tremont Scoops (@TremontScoops) August 5, 2017

Stand up paddleboard on Lake Erie

Learn how to stand up paddleboard or even try SUP yoga at Edgewater Park and Wendy Park. SUP Cleveland says you don’t have to be athletic or have good balance to give it a try.