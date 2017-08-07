Special Marine Warning expires for parts of Lake Erie after waterspout sightings

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Special Marine Warning has expired after an area of showers produced waterspouts.

The warning was issued for nearshore waters from Vermilion to Willowick and open waters from Avon Point to Willowick.

According to the National Weather Service, the showers had the potential to produce waterspouts and heavy wind gusts.

Waterspouts can overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters.

41.451709 -82.035422