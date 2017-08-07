Study: Average mom works equivalent of two full-time jobs

The average mom reportedly works the equivalent of two full-time jobs per week.

Between chores and doctors appointments, plus trips to and from extracurricular activities, it really adds up.

WTAE reports that a new study commissioned by Welch’s Grape Fruit Juice revealed that if you add up the time the average working mom spends at her paid position and her duty at home, it totals 98 per week.

That’s more than two full time jobs — a 14-hour shift per day.

The study also found that working moms still take on the bulk of household chores, especially when it comes to childcare.

The average mom starts her busy day around 6:23 a.m. and doesn’t finish the job or family-related duties until about 8:31 p.m.

