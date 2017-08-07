Police give update on 4-year-old hurt in road rage shooting, provide description of suspect’s vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 4-year-old boy shot in the head early Monday remains in the hospital, but police say bullet fragments did not penetrate his brain.

According to police, the boy's mother said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. Monday in the area of Dead Man's Curve. She exited the highway at East 55th Street and called for help.

The boy was taken to Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital where he was reportedly conscious and breathing. Police said he underwent surgery to remove bullet fragments.

Police are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting. The woman told police she was driving with her son in the area of West 28th Street and Division Avenue when she honked her horn to pass a blocking vehicle.

The woman said the vehicle followed her onto the highway and fired shots at her vehicle.

The woman said two men were in the vehicle.

Police said the men were in a white 4-door Pontiac with tinted windows. Police were looking for the gunmen and said no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police investigators at (216) 621-1234.

