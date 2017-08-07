× Police: 4-year-old shot in head during highway shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are trying to figure out exactly what happened during a shooting on the highway that sent a 4-year-old to the hospital.

Police said the boy was shot in the head. He was taken to Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital where he was reportedly conscious and breathing. He was listed in serious condition, police said.

According to police, the boy’s mother said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. Monday in the area of Dead Man’s Curve. She exited the highway at E. 55th Street and called for help.

The woman told police she was driving with her son in the area of W. 28th Street and Division Ave. when she honked her horn to pass a blocking vehicle.

The woman said the vehicle followed her onto the highway and fired shots at her vehicle.

The woman said two men were in the vehicle.

Police were looking for the gunmen.

Stay with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this developing story.