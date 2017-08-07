Memorial service to be held for Elyria sailor killed in USS Fitzgerald collision

ELYRIA, Ohio – A memorial service is being held Monday evening to remember a Northeast Ohio sailor who died while serving his country.

U.S. Navy Fire Controlman First Class Gary L. Rehm, Jr. died June 17th.

The Elyria native was among seven sailors who died aboard the USS Fitzgerald when the destroyer collided with a Philippine container ship off the coast of Japan.

Gary’s relatives say he died while saving several other sailors.

The memorial service is being held at the VFW Post on South Abbe Road in Elyria.

A rifle volley and taps will be performed by the Post 1079 Honor Guard.

Family, friends and former classmates are expected to share their memories as well.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown offered his condolences Monday.

“Mr. Rehm was a hero in every sense of the word. With only three months until retirement, initial reports say Mr. Rehm gave his life in order to save his fellow shipmates. Like so many servicemen and women, Mr Rehm ran into danger when so many of us would run away,” wrote Senator Brown in a statement.