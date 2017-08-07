Lakewood man’s body found in apartment, police investigating death as homicide

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Police are investigating the death of a 53-year-old Lakewood man as a homicide.

According to Lakewood police, the man was found dead in his apartment in the 11000 block of Madison Avenue at around 1 p.m. Sunday.

The man has been identified as Maurice Goins.

The discovery was made following a welfare check requested by a friend of the man. Police had responded to his apartment, went inside and then found him dead.

The manner and cause of death will be determined by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

