Kids can ride Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad for free in August

PENINSULA, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad will again offer free rides for kids on certain days throughout August.

According to the CVSR Facebook page, the “Kids Rid Free” special started Aug. 1.

For every one paid National Park Scenic Coach ticket purchased, one children’s ticket is free. The special is good for up to three child coach tickets per household.

The special runs Tuesdays through Fridays in August (weekends do not apply).

Tickets can be purchased at CVSR’s three main boarding stations in Peninsula, Akron or Rockside online or by calling 1-800-468-7070 ext. 1.