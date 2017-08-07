Jury will soon decide fate of man accused of hitting, killing trooper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- A jury will soon decide the fate of a man accused of hitting and killing an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper last fall.

The defense rested their case Monday afternoon without the defendant, Joshua Gaspar, taking the stand.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys are expected to present closing arguments to jurors Tuesday.

After hearing the closing arguments, jurors will begin deliberating.

Gaspar is facing numerous charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide in connection with the September 15 crash that claimed the life of Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Kenneth Velez.

Prosecutors said Gaspar was impaired at the time of the crash. He had methadone in his system.

Attorney Jonathan Sinn, who represents Gaspar, said his client took a prescribed amount at the doctor’s office, while battling an opioid addiction. He maintains his client was not impaired.

