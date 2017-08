NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio – ODOT and North Ridgeville police are reporting that an accident on I-480 has caused that road to close Monday afternoon.

Sources say that a motorcycle lost control and crashed near Route 10.

The road was closed in both directions in the area between Barton and Columbia Roads at one point. Police say that while the eastbound lanes have re-opened, the westbound lanes remained closed as of 4 p.m.