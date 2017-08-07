I-Team asks why drive-by shooting caught on camera in Cleveland didn’t lead to police investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I TEAM is investigating after a woman’s home security cameras captured a drive-by shooting even with kids playing nearby. Yet, even though officers reviewed the video, they didn’t make a report.

It happened Saturday near West 103rd and Madison in Cleveland.

The video shows a young man walking down the street, a car slowing down, then the man on foot scrambling to get away. Residents on the street said they heard several gunshots. And the video also shows, just seconds before the incident, kids riding bikes there. In fact, at the moment the man with the gun appears to be pointing his gun out of his car window, other kids are playing in front of a house.

Linda Houli called police and showed them her video. But the I TEAM could find no police report. Across the street, Peggy Dunn heard the shots, and she was disappointed police didn’t collect the casings from the gunfire.

Both women wonder if the video or the casings could provide clues in this case, or, perhaps connect the gunman in this case to other crimes.

The I TEAM wondered too. In fact, two days after the shooting, we still found casings at the scene of the gunshots.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police tells the I TEAM the chief’s office will take a closer look at the case and review why it was handled the way it was.

Nobody was hurt. And Linda Houli said, "They told me there was nothing they could do until someone was actually hit. I thought that's really messed up." She added,

"There has to be something more done ‘cause it's getting out of hand."

We found no indication the target of the shooting ever called police. Police say that is not unusual. Often, a witness or someone living near the scene makes the call.