Cavs introduce new uniforms for the 2017-18 season

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have unveiled their new uniforms for the 2017-18 season.

The Shield.

The Swoosh.

The Wingfoot.

Introducing our new coat of armor → https://t.co/iuYLihcVwT #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/QjqpaYQmxb — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 7, 2017

The two new looks are called the Association edition, with white jerseys and the Icon edition, with wine jerseys. Both of them feature the Nike logo. Nike is the NBA’s official uniform provider for the upcoming season. They also feature the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Wingfoot logo. Back in the spring, the Cavs announced their collaboration with Goodyear, since teams are now allowed to put sponsor logos on their uniforms.

The White Association Edition uniforms have CAVS across the chest in wine and gold. The front and back player numbers are wine with a gold outline. The name on the back of the uniform is wine, as is the trim on the collar and shoulders of the jersey. The wine waistband on the shorts has the word “CLE” front and center.

The Wine Icon edition uniform features CLEVELAND across the chest in gold accented by a navy outline. The front and back player numbers are navy with a gold outline. The trim on the collar and shoulders of the jersey is navy, while the name on the back of this jersey is gold. The navy waistband on the shorts features the word “CAVS” front and center.

The team’s “All for one, one for all” motto is on the jersey and the shorts. The Nike swoosh and the Wingfoot are on the chest of the jerseys and on the front of the shorts.