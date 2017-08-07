Browns quarterback Brock Osweiler to start preseason opener against Saints

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Browns quarterback Brock Osweiler will start in Thursday’s preseason opener against the Saints, the team announced Monday.

In a press release, Head Coach Hue Jackson said:

“At this stage in the evaluation process of our quarterbacks, we are going to have Brock start the preseason opener against the Saints on Thursday night. A lot goes into our evaluation but it’s always going to be about efficiently and effectively running the offense. You want your starter to be able to do that despite any circumstance. Brock hasn’t really gotten any first team reps and this will give him that chance. We look forward to seeing what he can do with this opportunity throughout the week and against the Saints. Cody will be the second quarterback to take the field followed by DeShone and then Kevin. I’m pleased with the way our quarterbacks have competed and improved throughout the offseason and training camp. We are going to see a lot more of all of them this preseason and everyone in that room still has the chance to earn more opportunities and the right to lead our team as the starter when the regular season begins on September 10th.”