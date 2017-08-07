Brooklyn police involved in two high-speed chases in two days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, Ohio - Brooklyn Police are investigating following two separate high-speed chases in the same spot in as many days.

These incidents both occurred on I-480 eastbound and State Road.

The first took place on Sunday at 3:42 p.m. Brooklyn Police tried to stop a teal minivan they say was going 94 miles per hour and weaving in and out of traffic on 480 near Tiedeman Road.

According to police, the driver of the minivan didn't pull over and continued driving recklessly. The driver exited 480 at State Road and hit four vehicles while going through the intersection. The vehicle then pulled off onto the left side of the road at Burger Avenue. The driver jumped out and took off running. Police were unable to catch up with him.

The license plate of the minivan was reported stolen days earlier and the vehicle was reported stolen an hour earlier. Both were stolen from Cleveland.

The Brooklyn Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of the minivan. They say the suspect appears to be a mid to late teenaged black male, wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and white shoes.

A day later, Monday August 7th, a similar but unrelated situation took place in the same spot.

This incident happened at 12:32 when Brooklyn Police Officers responded to the Home Depot on Brookpark road for a theft.

Loss Prevention officers reported a tan Toyota pickup truck that had been reported stolen from Cleveland took off from the parking lot with more than six-thousand dollars worth of merchandise.

Brooklyn Police spotted that truck on 480 Eastbound, and gave chase.

The driver got off at State Road, hitting 3 other vehicles as it tried to pass through the intersection.

The crash stopped the truck, and police arrested the driver. Another suspect jumped out of the truck bed and tried to make a run for it, but police caught up with them too.

Crash victims on scene were treated for minor injuries.

If you have any information on either of these cases, give Brooklyn Police a call at 216-749-1234.