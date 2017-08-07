Aww! Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes baby giraffe

CLEVELAND– A newborn giraffe may give April and baby Taj a run for their money!

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced Monday that it welcomed a male giraffe calf on Sunday. The baby giraffe weighs about 160 pounds and stands over 6-feet tall.

This is the 48th calf born there.

The zoo says both baby and mom, Jhasmin, are doing well. This is Jhasmin’s second calf. Her first, Adia, also resides at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The zoo says in order to stimulate the mother-calf bond, Jhasmin and the newborn giraffe will be off-exhibit for now; the veterinary team will monitor both the health of the calf and the development of the mom-calf bond to determine when guests can meet them.

The zoo’s executive director says with this new addition, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is now home to five Masai Giraffe. “We invite guests to hand-feed giraffes at the Ben Gogolick Giraffe Encounter and learn how to take action to secure a future for their counterparts in the wild,” said Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Executive Director Christopher Kuhar, PhD.

