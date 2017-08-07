August 7, 2017 Road Trip: Southern Medina County
Southern Medina County is a Shopper’s Paradise! Time to jump in the car and make a day of it! Today, David spends the hour shopping and dining in Chippewa Lake, Seville, Creston and Wadsworth! Come along!
The Oaks Lakeside
www.theoakslakeside.com
5878 Longacre Ln, Chippewa Lake, OH 44215
(330) 769-2601
Funky Junk Boutique
18 W Main St, Seville, OH 44273
(330) 769-4637
https://www.facebook.com/funkyjunkboutique
Elements on Main
39 W Main St, Seville, OH 44273
(330) 769-0550
https://www.facebook.com/elementsonmainseville
The Studios Upstairs
39 W Main St, Seville, Ohio 44273
(216) 956-9746
https://www.facebook.com/The-Studios-Upstairs
Along Memory Lane
3 E Main St, Seville, OH 44273
(330) 769-0065
https://www.facebook.com/Along-Memory-Lane-Antiques
Rinky Dink Family Fun Center
2390 Medina Rd, Medina, OH 44256
(330) 239-1567
http://rinkydinkminigolf.com
Whitefeather Meats
14079 Cleveland Rd Creston, Ohio 44217
www.whitefeathermeats.com
Dunmovin House Treasures
10285 Wooster Pike
Creston, Ohio, OH 44217
(330) 464-8001
https://www.facebook.com/DunmovinHouseTreasures
Kasai Japanese Restaurant
www.kasaijapanese.com
295 Weatherstone Dr, Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-7141
Kasai Green
www.kasaigreen.com
3875 Massillon Rd
Uniontown, OH 44685
(330)899-9788
Sub Zero Ice Cream
www.subzeroicecream.com
300 Weatherstone Dr, Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-4004
My 3 Joys
197 College St
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 620-1451
https://www.facebook.com/My3Joys
Northern Ohio Railway Museum
5515 Buffham Rd, Seville, OH 44273
(330) 769-5501
http://www.trainweb.org/norm/