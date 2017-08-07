× August 7, 2017 Road Trip: Southern Medina County

Southern Medina County is a Shopper’s Paradise! Time to jump in the car and make a day of it! Today, David spends the hour shopping and dining in Chippewa Lake, Seville, Creston and Wadsworth! Come along!

The Oaks Lakeside

www.theoakslakeside.com

5878 Longacre Ln, Chippewa Lake, OH 44215

(330) 769-2601

Funky Junk Boutique

18 W Main St, Seville, OH 44273

(330) 769-4637

https://www.facebook.com/funkyjunkboutique

Elements on Main

39 W Main St, Seville, OH 44273

(330) 769-0550

https://www.facebook.com/elementsonmainseville

The Studios Upstairs

39 W Main St, Seville, Ohio 44273

(216) 956-9746

https://www.facebook.com/The-Studios-Upstairs

Along Memory Lane

3 E Main St, Seville, OH 44273

(330) 769-0065

https://www.facebook.com/Along-Memory-Lane-Antiques

Rinky Dink Family Fun Center

2390 Medina Rd, Medina, OH 44256

(330) 239-1567

http://rinkydinkminigolf.com

Whitefeather Meats

14079 Cleveland Rd Creston, Ohio 44217

www.whitefeathermeats.com

Dunmovin House Treasures

10285 Wooster Pike

Creston, Ohio, OH 44217

(330) 464-8001

https://www.facebook.com/DunmovinHouseTreasures

Kasai Japanese Restaurant

www.kasaijapanese.com

295 Weatherstone Dr, Wadsworth, OH 44281

(330) 334-7141

Kasai Green

www.kasaigreen.com

3875 Massillon Rd

Uniontown, OH 44685

(330)899-9788

Sub Zero Ice Cream

www.subzeroicecream.com

300 Weatherstone Dr, Wadsworth, OH 44281

(330) 334-4004

My 3 Joys

197 College St

Wadsworth, OH 44281

(330) 620-1451

https://www.facebook.com/My3Joys

Northern Ohio Railway Museum

5515 Buffham Rd, Seville, OH 44273

(330) 769-5501

http://www.trainweb.org/norm/