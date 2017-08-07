3 men from Detroit arrested after police discover hundreds of oxycodone pills in car

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — Three men from Detroit were arrested early Sunday after hundreds of oxycodone pills were found in their car during a traffic stop.

According to Willoughby Hills Police Department, officers stopped the three men at around 2 a.m. Sunday for a traffic violation.

After further investigation and an alert from one of the officers’ K9 partners, a bag with over 450 oxycodone pills was found in their car.

All three men were arrested and were to be arraigned Monday morning at Willoughby Municipal Court.