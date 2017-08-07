11-year-old ‘lets it go’ on stage with Idina Menzel, slays us all with powerful pipes

A little boy in Texas gave Idina Menzel a run for her money recently at a concert in Texas.

Luke Chacko, 11, was among a group of children pulled up onstage July 30 to sing “Let it Go” with her at the Verizon Theatre in Grand Prairie, Today reports.

Menzel began by explaining that usually when she pulls boys up on stage, they admit they don’t even like the song.

Chacko replied, “Heck to the no! I’m offended.” as the audience laughed.

When Menzel handed over the microphone, the laughs stopped — his giant voice wowed the crowd.

He was so good, she even asked him to sing twice.

Watch in the video player below.

