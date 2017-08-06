Welcome back, Kip! Jason Kipnis comes off DL after hamstring injury

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians on Saturday announced that second baseman Jason Kipnis will come off the disabled list and start today against the New York Yankees.

The two-time All-Star had been out since July 8, when he strained his right hamstring while running the bases during a game against the Detroit Tigers.

Roster move today: Jason Kipnis activated from DL

Erik Gonzalez optioned to Columbus pic.twitter.com/B7xLoE6uI2 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 6, 2017

He appeared in four games on rehab assignment between AA Akron and AAA Columbus, beginning on July 30, the team said.

Kipnis was previously on the DL list with a neck injury.

The Tribe takes on the Yankees at 1:10 p.m. today at Progressive Field.

