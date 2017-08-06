VIDEO: good Samaritans take action to help residents trapped in burning building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio--An historic building in Lorain goes up in flames, trapping people inside, but thankfully their cries for help were heard.

Some good Samaritans stopped to call 911 early Sunday morning and help keep residents calm.

Pat and Sharon Salkiewicz tell Fox 8 they were driving home when they made a last-minute decision to drive down Broadway Avenue near 7th Street.

"In a matter of minutes that building went up, I've never seen anything like that in my life. Hope I never do again," said Pat Salkiewicz.

The couple captured the dramatic rescue on video.

Two residents were rescued by Lorain fire officials just after 1:00AM Sunday.

"It's just being at the right place at the right time I guess."

Sadly, firefighters explained a dog passed away after the fire.

The Red Cross is helping at least six people who were evacuated.

Lorain fire officials also said the building will have to be demolished due to the damage sustained.

The historic significance of the building is something that residents are upset about losing.

"It's like a tooth missing. You literally can't replace a historic building with something new. It will definitely be missed," said Janet Garcia, who works in downtown Lorain.

Part of the Thistle Building had most recently been serving as a halfway house in the community, according to residents in Lorain.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.