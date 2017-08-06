Two cities compete on one baseball field – and they both win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON, Ohio - There were a lot of professionals on the field of Sprenger Stadium on Sunday, where the Lake Erie Crushers usually play.

One look, and you could tell their profession probably wasn't baseball. Or even softball.

But police officers and city officials from Lorain and Cleveland gave it their all in a softball showdown that benefited charities in both communities.

Fox8's Peggy and Ed Gallek were on hand for the first pitch ceremony with Peggy doing the honors.

"It's a good idea" to have officials in different cities get to know each other on the ball field, said Capt. Keith Sulzer of the Cleveland Division of Police.

"We don't do this enough," he said.

The game also gave people a chance to see officers in a different light wearing different uniforms - softball uniforms.

"We're just members of the community," says Lorain Police Officer Jesse Perkins. "We're just like everybody else."

The game raised over $1,000 apiece for Cops for Kids in Cleveland, and the Police Officers' Charitable Foundation in Lorain.

In the end, Cleveland scored more runs than Lorain, but the real winners were the charities and the communities.