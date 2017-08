Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Showers are expected Monday morning with a little lull in the afternoon, followed by more scattered showers in the evening. The best chance for an all-day, steady rain is over the real estate south and east of I-71. Otherwise, just scattered showers along the northern tier counties.

Then, we’re rain-free for the rest of the workweek.

