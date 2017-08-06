× Petition started to remove convicted sex-offender from Youngstown State football team

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A student at Youngstown State University wants a football player who was found delinquent of rape removed from the football team.

And she’s started a petition to make her wishes known.

Katelyn Davis started the petition on change.org on Saturday, and by Sunday evening, August 6, she had over 5,600 signatures. She says that the petition will be sent to Youngstown State President Jim Tressel and head football coach Bo Pellini.

On the petition’s home page, Davis writes:

Does he deserve a second chance? Yes, he does, and he is receiving that second chance by furthering his education on YSU’s campus. Does he deserve the privilege of playing on a football team and representing a university? Absolutely not. Education is a right, whereas playing on a sports team is not. As the voice of the students of Youngstown State University, I ask that Richmond be removed from the football team, and this privilege be revoked from someone who absolutely does not deserve it.

Ma’Lik Richmond was found delinquent in the rape of the West Virginia girl after a party in August 2012. He served time in a juvenile facility.

Richmond joined the YSU football team in January of 2017 as a walk-on.

