Forecast: Showers possible today; temperatures in the 70s

We’re off to a very refreshing start this morning with temperatures in the upper-50s and low-60s. Temps will climb to the upper-70s again this afternoon. More clouds than sunshine today and I cannot rule out an isolated shower/sprinkle today. Don’t go canceling any plans, it’s a slim chance.

Tonight clouds thicken as our next rain maker heads our way. Widespread rain is expected Monday morning with a little lull in the afternoon, followed by more scattered showers in the evening. Then we’re rain free for the rest of the workweek.

Full forecast, HERE.