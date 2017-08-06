Forecast: Showers possible today; temperatures in the 70s

We’re off to a very refreshing start this morning with temperatures in the upper-50s and low-60s.  Temps will climb to the upper-70s again this afternoon.  More clouds than sunshine today and I cannot rule out an isolated shower/sprinkle today.  Don’t go canceling any plans, it’s a slim chance.

Tonight clouds thicken as our next rain maker heads our way.  Widespread rain is expected Monday morning with a little lull in the afternoon, followed by more scattered showers in the evening.  Then we’re rain free for the rest of the workweek.

