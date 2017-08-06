Body of male found in driveway of Cleveland home

CLEVELAND — The body of an unidentified male was found at a home on the city’s east side Sunday afternoon.

The body was discovered in the driveway of a home on Marcella Road near East 185th Street, police told Fox 8’s Kevin Freeman.

The male did not live at the residence.

Cleveland police detectives and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office are on the scene investigating.

Further details were not immediately released.

Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this breaking news story as they become available.