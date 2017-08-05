Supergirl, 1, toddles down hospital hall and rings bell to mark end of chemo

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida – Emilie Meza, 1, finished her chemotherapy in high style on August 2.

The toddler put on a Supergirl costume and walked (with a little help from dad) down the hallway of John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital to ring a bell that signaled the end of her chemo treatments.

Emilie was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a type of blood cancer, when she was 9 months old. A donor couldn’t be found, so her dad, who was a half match, was used. That made the whole process a little bit harder, according to her doctors. But Emilie did it!

Even though her chemo is finished, she’ll be living in a nearby Ronald McDonald House so her doctors can keep a close eye on her.

Here’s another view of that adorable walk and bell ring: