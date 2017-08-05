Seeing double in Twinsburg this weekend? Of course you are!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You'd be forgiven if you thought you were seeing double in Twinsburg this first weekend in August.

That's because it's the city's annual Twins Days Festival. The weekend, which started in 1976, brings twins from all over the world to the Summit County location.

Twins there tell us that once they visit the festival they're hooked. Many of them return year after year to see old friends. They say it's especially wonderful to have "twin" friends, since other twins are the only ones who know what it's actually like to be a twin.

In honor of the bicentennial of Twinsburg, this year, twins are encouraged to dress according to their country of origin or to represent their family's heritage.

Did you go this year? Click the red bar below to submit your twins pictures!

You can read more about Twins Days 2017 here.

41.312555 -81.440113