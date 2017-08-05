Pro Football Hall of Fame festivities, Bridgestone Golf tourney mean big business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, OH - The Pro Football Hall of Fame festivities are drawing fans to Canton from across the country to catch a glimpse of NFL legends.

"I've never been before. It's absolutely amazing, loving the show, loving everything about it. It's fantastic," said Denver Broncos fan Don Girard during Fun Fest.

The excitement surrounding Enshrinement Week combined with the Bridgestone Invitational is creating some serious cash in the Akron, Canton area.

"Thursday and Friday we were actually oversold by about 17 rooms so we were sending people to Stow, trying to send people to Niles and Youngstown area," said Anthony Imes, the General Manager at Staybridge Suites in Canton.

Hotel rooms in Stark County are sold out. Imes tells Fox 8 the hotel went from making about $10,000 dollars an evening to $30,000 during Hall of Fame week. The extra crowds have local restaurants pulling double duty to keep up with demand.

"This is definitely one of the busiest weeks that we have so many people in town," said George's general manager Monica Bowe, whose restaurant is along the parade route. "Brings a lot of people down to George's."

Even people living near the Pro Football Hall of Fame campus are benefiting from all the extra traffic. Many are turning their front yards into parking lots selling spots for $30 dollars.

"I love, love the money and the people," said Rita Kraus. "I love it! Look at all the cars in my yard. I have Iowa, Texas, just every state, all different states. I love it.

Tickets are still available for the Hall of Fame's final Canton event Sunday, "Concert for Legends," featuring Toby Keith and Kid Rock.