No Ohio colleges say they're willing to test medical pot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Testing lab applications for Ohio’s medical marijuana program are due next month yet to this point no Ohio college or university has said they’re willing to participate.

Ohio’s medical marijuana law passed by the Legislature in 2016 requires a state college or university to test cannabis products for “potency, homogeneity and contamination” before they’re sold to patients who have received physician recommendations to use the drug for one of 21 qualifying medical conditions.

The Dispatch reports schools, including Ohio State, haven’t stepped forward over concerns about conflicts with federal law, which deems marijuana to be illegal. Twenty nine states and Washington, D.C., have approved medical marijuana programs in varying forms.

An industry trade group official says the testing problem could delay the planned September 2018 availability of medical marijuana.