Good Samaritan springs into action when car smashes into Bedford motel

BEDFORD, Ohio --A Good Samaritan stopped to help those in need after he witnessed a vehicle crashing into the side of a local motel early Saturday morning.

Bedford police tell Fox 8 the driver and his passenger hit the Cee Ray Motel on Northfield Road, just before 2:30 AM.

Authorities explained that three people, including the driver and passenger, were injured as a result of the crash which is believed to be alcohol-related.

"The car was coming here, next thing I know come down here, right through the building," said Tyran Doss, who was driving home at the time.

"My main focus was getting the guy out safely because he was in a messed up predicament," he said.

"I knew if it was me, I would want somebody to do the same."

The owner, Dave Patel, told Fox 8 on Saturday that in all of his 30-plus years of running the motel, he had never seen anything like this.

Bedford police said the single-car accident knocked out the motel sign and caved in two of the rooms.

Patel said one person staying at the Cee Ray was injured.

Neighbors who live just feet away from the motel say that it is scary something like this happened.

"That is a fear, to think of anything like this happening," said LaKayla Garvin, who has two young boys.

"You see it in movies, but when you actually it in person it's just crazy," Doss said.

The accident is under investigation, and the conditions of the victims are unknown.

