Cyclist struck by car during race in Medina County

VALLEY CITY, Ohio — A cyclist was hurt Saturday morning after being struck by a car during a race, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed to Fox 8 News.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. in the 6150 block of Grafton Road.

Cyclists in that area were participating in the Bike MS: Buckeye Breakaway 2017 race to benefit multiple sclerosis research.

Troopers say a car tried to go around a group of cyclists and crossed over into the other lane of travel, and in the path of another vehicle. In trying to avoid a head-on collision, the car swerved and struck a female cyclist, before hitting a pole.

The female cyclist was taken by medical helicopter to MetroHealth Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car who struck the cyclist was taken to a local hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.