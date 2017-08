CLEVELAND Р Cleveland police are asking the public for any information on a missing 15-year-old girl.

Shawnia Jackson was last seen at her home on West 91st Street on July 31st. She left at around 6 p.m. to sleep over at a friend’s house and has not been seen since.

She is 5’6″ and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on her is asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.