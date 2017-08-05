× Vienna Boy Scout troop leader killed in crash on way to Canada camping trip

GUSTAVUS TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A Boy Scout troop leader died when his car blew a tire and crashed on State Route 11 Saturday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that James Potjunas, 60, of Vienna was driving his Suburban north on the road when the right rear tire failed at about 7:15 a.m. The vehicle slid off the roadway and overturned in the median.

Potjunas was pronounced dead at the scene. His front-seat passenger, Sandra Potjunas, 61, along with 5 young people also in the vehicle, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The group was traveling with a larger group of Boy Scouts. They were heading to Canada for a camping trip.

Everyone in the Suburban was wearing their seat belts. Speed and alcohol are not factors in the crash, according to the Patrol. An investigation is ongoing.