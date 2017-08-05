3rd person dies after shooting in Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a third person has died from a shooting inside a car that crashed into a house in northeast Ohio.

The Tribune-Chronicle reports 18-year-old Ju’wantae Harbin, of Warren, has died at a hospital from gunshot wounds in the Thursday night shooting in Warren, about 55 miles southeast of downtown Cleveland. Thirty-seven-year-old Brandy Joseph and 24-year-old Devonte West were pronounced dead at the scene.

The newspaper reports people who lived in the neighborhood rushed outside after hearing a Cadillac hit the house but backed off when they heard gunfire inside the car. One neighbor said he heard two gunshots inside the car before the crash.

Warren Police Chief Eric Merkel said Friday that investigators are trying to determine what happened.