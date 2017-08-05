3 hurt after car crashes into Bedford motel

BEDFORD, Ohio — Several people were hurt after a car barreled through the front of a motel in Bedford early Saturday morning.

According to the Bedford Fire Department, it happened just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the Cee Ray Motel on Northfield Road.

Pictures of the accident posted on the department’s Facebook page show just how much damage was caused to the motel after the car crashed.

Multiple safety crews responded to assist with the accident because of the extent of the damage and how many people were hurt.

Three people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

Further details were not immediately released.