Woman dies after tree falls on vehicle in Montville

MONTVILLE, Ohio — Authorities say a woman died after a tree fell onto her vehicle Friday.

Montville police say storms had just rolled through the area when it happened on River Styx Road between Turnberry and Lake Ridge.

**Watch Melissa Reid’s interview with Montville police in the video, above**

A 28-year-old woman from Medina passed away as a result of what happened. A baby, who was in the backseat of the car, was taken to the hospital, but according to police, the infant had no obvious injuries.

