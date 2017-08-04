Video gives new look inside heroin battle as Cleveland police use Narcan to save lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – The FOX 8 I-Team obtained exclusive video giving us a new look inside the battle against one of the biggest problems on our streets: heroin.

Since June, Cleveland police officers have had Narcan in their cruisers, an additional tool to help with the growing heroin epidemic in Ohio.

This week, two officers used Narcan to help save a 30 –year-old woman’s life.

It happened when officers were called to the corner of Eddy and Oakview on the city’s east side for a possible heroin overdose. When they got to the area, they found the woman who was breathing but unresponsive.

The body camera video shows officers, Amanda Jones and Dan O’Malley, giving the woman Narcan.

“I think it’s am important tool for us to have,” said Officer Jones.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Cleveland police officials say since June they believe officers have used Narcan close to a dozen times.

Officials say at least two people die in Cuyahoga County every day from drug overdoses.

“I’d like to see the day that we don’t have to carry it anymore,” said Officer O’Malley. “We will see if that happens.”

