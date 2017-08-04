Utah couple accused of keeping adopted son locked up

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A Utah couple are in jail following their arrest for felony child abuse.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Clarissa Tobiasson, 27, and her husband, Bret Tobiasson, 31, are accused of keeping their 5-year-old adopted son locked in a basement room that was about 10′ x 10′. Investigators say the boy, who is now 6, was locked in the room each day from about 6 p.m. until 6 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said the room had no light and only a loose carpet covering the floor. The boy had a mattress and blanket to sleep with, investigators said.

According to investigators, the boy said he had no access to the bathroom and would put his waste in a hole in the wall to avoid getting in trouble.

He also said he ate a diet that consisted mostly of carrots. He said he was required to eat carrots before every meal and if he didn’t finish them within a certain amount of time, he wasn’t allowed to eat the rest of his meal.

He also told investigators that he was once disciplined for eating samples at a local store because he didn’t eat carrots first.

The boy’s parents are facing a 2nd degree felony charge of child abuse and are locked up on a $10,000 bond.

The couple also are parents to the boy’s 2-year-old brother, who they also adopted. They also have a two-month-old baby girl.

The boy is in the care of his grandmother.

The couple’s 2-year-old son and 2-month-old daughter are in the custody of the Utah Division of Child and Family Services.