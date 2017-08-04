× Troopers find car suspected in buggy hit-and-run

CONGRESS TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Ohio State Highway Patrol located the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run crash involving a buggy.

The crash happened Thursday on state Route 539 in Congress Township. The patrol said a car hit the Amish buggy and forced it off the side of the road, before fleeing the scene.

Sources told the FOX 8 I-Team the car was found in Holmes County, but they are still working to located the driver.

Five people were injured in the hit-and-run and one victim remains in the hospital. Troopers said the horse is OK.

