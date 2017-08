CLEVELAND– Heavy rain and wind moved through Cleveland shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday.

The storm downed trees and power lines on the city’s west side.

FOX 8 photographer Eric Hunker captured a time lapse video of his drive on Interstate 90 west. The clip shows the downpour, low visibility and a little lightning.

Heavy rain and wind just moved through westside of Cle. Lots of trees down and power outages. Video: 1-90 in Westlake. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/amiqMOIsDW — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) August 4, 2017

