Thousands without power in Lorain County following storms

LORAIN, Ohio– Thousands of people lost power Friday morning during a round of scattered storms.

In Lorain County, more than 5,000 FirstEnergy customers are without service. The hardest hit areas include Avon Lake, Lorain and Amherst Township.

Outages were also reported in Cuyahoga, Huron, Lake and Medina counties.

