Teen faces serious charges for peanut prank at restaurant

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- South Euclid police officers used social media to help crack the case of a peanut-throwing prankster.

The stunt happened on July 30 around dinnertime at Five Guys restaurant, located at 13971 Cedar Rd.

A teenage male suspect walked into the store, picked up a large, heavy box of peanuts and then hurled it over the counter at workers.

Several days later, a store manager came across video of the incident posted on Instagram and forwarded it to police.

In the video, the suspect is heard shouting, “I’m a different kind of nut,” before throwing the big box and fleeing through the front door.

“Obviously it’s very concerning,” said Officer Joe Di Lillo, “Anybody could’ve been hurt.”

In an effort to identify the suspect, the police department posted the video on its own Facebook page.

Within 15-20 minutes, investigators had solid leads on the suspect and also information on an additional prank.

Officer Di Lillo says on July 8, the same teenager and a friend entered the Walmart at 1868 Warrensville Center Rd and began pouring water on the floor.

He says next, the boys took off their shirts and began “slipping and sliding” down the aisles.

Police are confident they’ve now identified the teenager and say he could potentially be charged with inducing panic and disorderly conduct once the case is reviewed in juvenile court.

“We definitely want to send a message that this type of conduct will not be tolerated at our stores, our businesses in our city,” said Di Lillo, “You will be charged and prosecuted.”