Surveillance video shows armed burglary suspect inside Akron house

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department released video of a burglary on Friday, in hopes of identifying the suspect.

The crime happened at a home on East Thornton Street near Sumner Street at about 10:30 p.m. on July 29.

Akron police said the man was armed with a handgun and stole several items. Surveillance video shows him opening up cabinets in the house before leaving.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Bassett at 330-375-2490. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. If you see the man, call 911 and do not approach him.