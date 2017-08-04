Storms moving out, bringing cooler temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scattered but potent, fast moving rain/storms are racing across Northeast Ohio, and they are nearly off to the Keystone State entirely.

A severe thunderstorm watch continues for Ashtabula, Geauga, Holmes, Lake, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit, and Trumbull counties until 9 p.m.

The long range outlook using several different techniques examining the Pacific Ocean patterns shows the cool down this weekend lasting into next week.

