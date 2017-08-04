× Orange & Brown Scrimmage: Fans get first look at 2017 Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND– Fans got a first look at the 2017 Cleveland Browns on Friday.

The team took their preseason practice to FirstEnergy Stadium with the Orange & Brown Scrimmage.

Lots of fans wanted see if the rookie, DeShone Kizer could take his offense down the field and produce points and also if Myles Garrett could fire up his own sack machine.

The biggest play of the scrimmage was the first. Mario Alford took the opening kickoff and returned it to the near sideline and was gone. He could go all the way – 6-0.

Myles Garrett showed his ability. He flushed the QB out, and touched him for one of his two credited sacks.

Late in the scrimmage, DeShone Kizer just missed connections with Duke Johnson.

The Browns have a lot of work to do. They host the Saints on Thursday night.

**Take a look at the Browns’ 2017 schedule, here**

**Listen to Cody Kessler and Coach Hue Jackson in the videos, below**

Cody Kessler is at the podium https://t.co/NN0QqIncXV — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 5, 2017

Hue Jackson at the podium https://t.co/pTvHpX8EYQ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 4, 2017

**More stories on the Cleveland Browns**