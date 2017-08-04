Mom sounds alarm to all parents after finding racy texts on child’s phone: I-Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- A Cleveland mother is sounding an alarm to all parents after she found sexually explicit text messages in a phone used by her 11-year-old daughter. The mother says the texts came from an adult man.

It happened on Cleveland’s east side. And the case serves as a reminder showing the importance of parents monitoring cell phones used by their kids.

This mother noticed a man known to the family getting a little too friendly with the child, who is going into the 6th grade.

Mom checked the phone and found messages including “WILL YOU LET ME DO THINGS TO YOU THAT OTHERS HAVEN'T?” Other messages were too racy to print here.

Mom’s detective work led Cleveland police to issue an arrest warrant for the man behind those messages. As of late Friday, he was still wanted.

The mother told us, "You don't know. That's why you've always got to go through that phone. You've got to keep constantly checking that phone. I'm glad I caught it where I caught it at."

The I TEAM investigated. The suspect is not a convicted sex offender.

This isn’t the first case we’ve seen like this, just the latest. We recently showed you a 14-year-old girl in Cleveland received 20 pages of suggestive text messages from a sports coach.

In this case, the child told the I TEAM, she was scared after getting the messages. The mother says they came in through two phone apps. Sometimes an app can make it easier to hide a message.

We tried tracking down the suspect. We found phone numbers either disconnected or going to relatives. A woman identifying herself as the suspect’s mother said she was unaware of all this, and it left her speechless.