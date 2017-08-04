Little girl’s makeup tutorial video turns into the best thing ever when she discovers pad

A little girl in Pennsylvania loves to make videos of herself, as many little girls do. But, one video in particular of 8-year-old Hailey went viral.

The video was meant to be a makeup tutorial, but it takes a hilarious turn when she discovers a maxi pad for the first time. She blots her face with it, then takes a good, long look at it before eventually sticking it onto her forehead.

Hailey’s sister, Jaiden, shared the video with everyone on Twitter.

She posted:

When your 8 year old sister makes a makeup tutorial and sees a pad for the first time…what better use?

Hailey’s mom, Angie Loreno, shared more information about it. Angie said she and her family were cleaning out her mother’s things after she passed away, when her dad gave Hailey a box of her mom’s makeup. She wrote, “I thought just makeup lol.”

Angie said she has four daughters and since the passing of her mother they are the reason she smiles.

She said the video of Hailey made her laugh until she cried.