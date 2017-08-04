× Heads up, parents: Diapers on Ohio’s tax-free weekend list

Heads up, parents, diapers are on Ohio’s tax-free weekend list.

This year’s tax-free weekend started today and lasts through Sunday.

It provides an exemption from sales tax on pieces of clothing priced at $75 or less and on school supplies that cost $20 or less. The tax exemption also applies to school instructional materials priced at $20 per item or less.

Under the option, ‘What items of clothing qualify?’ on the Department of Taxation’s website, both diapers and disposable diapers are listed.

Here is the list:

“Clothing” is defined as all human wearing apparel suitable for general use. “Clothing” includes, but is not limited to, shirts; blouses; sweaters; pants; shorts; skirts; dresses; uniforms (athletic and nonathletic); shoes and shoe laces; insoles for shoes; sneakers; sandals; boots; overshoes; slippers; steel-toed shoes; underwear; socks and stockings; hosiery; pantyhose; footlets; coats and jackets; rainwear; gloves and mittens for general use; hats and caps; ear muffs; belts and suspenders; neckties; scarves; aprons (household and shop); lab coats; athletic supporters; bathing suits and caps; beach capes and coats; costumes; baby receiving blankets; diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers; rubber pants; garters and garter belts; girdles; formal wear; and wedding apparel.

Qualifying school supplies include: binders; book bags; calculators; cellophane tape; blackboard chalk; compasses; composition books; crayons; erasers; folders: glue, paste, and paste sticks; highlighters; index cards; index card boxes; legal pads; lunch boxes; markers; notebooks; paper; loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper; pencil boxes and other school supply boxes; pencil sharpeners; pencils; pens; protractors; rulers; scissors; and writing tablets.