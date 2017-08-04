× Hazardous beach conditions along Lake Erie

CLEVELAND– The National Weather Service issued a beach hazard statement for much of the Lake Erie shoreline on Friday.

The alert is in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon for Lorain County to Ashtabula County.

There is a risk of swimming because of a combination of wind and large waves, including rip currents. The National Weather Service said the conditions could be life threatening even for good swimmers.

A small craft advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday. Waves are expected to be between 4 to 7 feet.

Inexperienced boaters, especially those in smaller boats, should stay in port.