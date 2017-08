Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- We Banjo 3 hails from Galway, Ireland and currently is on tour in the United States. The group is made up of 2 sets of brothers and the talented musicians have released 4 CD's. We Banjo 3 specializes in traditional Irish and bluegrass music and even coined a name for their style of music -- they call it 'Celtic Grass'.

Click here to learn more about We Banjo 3.

